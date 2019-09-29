PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $76,717.00 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002375 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,064.39 or 1.00156299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000736 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 831,749,275 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

