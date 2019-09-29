Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 12,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE PYX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 226,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,126. Pyxus International has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.50 million. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

