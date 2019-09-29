Qbic (QBIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $640.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $8,657.00 and approximately $640.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00856835 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.