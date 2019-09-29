QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 27,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QEP Resources by 165.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 4,496,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,943. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.