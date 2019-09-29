Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $348,023.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02202951 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004919 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,200,222 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

