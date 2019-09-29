Quebecoin (QBC) Reaches Market Cap of $16,294.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $16,294.00 and $5.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000675 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

