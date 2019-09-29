QYNO (QNO) Price Down 17.7% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $1,377.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

