RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

RDNT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 136,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $719.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RadNet by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

