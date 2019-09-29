Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 57,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,812. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 8.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

