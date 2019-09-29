Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. 85,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,984. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

