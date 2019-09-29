Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $138.67 million and $25.52 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, Nanex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.01033646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,524,670,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Upbit, Nanex, IDCM, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.