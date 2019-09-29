RChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,803.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $36,803.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.01022977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088592 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OOOBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.