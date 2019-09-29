Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 527,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 215,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reading International by 1,879.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,033. Reading International has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

