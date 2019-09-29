Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $271.37

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $271.37 and last traded at $273.35, with a volume of 506218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $281.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $536,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

