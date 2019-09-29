Rentberry Market Cap Hits $82,676.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Rentberry has a market cap of $82,676.00 and $22.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01021685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

