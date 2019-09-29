Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) Short Interest Update

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 982,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 158,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,841. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Restoration Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,908.92% and a negative net margin of 153.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

