Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Financial Analysis

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Retail Properties of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $482.50 million 5.49 $77.64 million $1.03 12.03 Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 9.23 $31.17 million $1.35 21.23

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 14.46% 3.96% 1.90% Acadia Realty Trust 13.32% 1.78% 0.93%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Retail Properties of America pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Retail Properties of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

