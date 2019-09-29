Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Rev Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,456,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the period.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 321,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,093. The company has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

