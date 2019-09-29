Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Short Interest Update

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Revolution Lighting Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 323,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,328. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

