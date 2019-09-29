Rimbit Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Rimbit has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $63,131.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 247.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

