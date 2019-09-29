Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,908 shares of company stock worth $2,373,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 48,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $290.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

