Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 568,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,387 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 130,924 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 404,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

