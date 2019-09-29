Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.61 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.56 EPS.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

