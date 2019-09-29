Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.74. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,389,000.

