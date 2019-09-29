Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

