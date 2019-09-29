Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 173,441 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $84,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 1,784,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

