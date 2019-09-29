Royal Bank of Canada Has $114.63 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.45% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $114,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after acquiring an additional 816,141 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.30.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,966. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

