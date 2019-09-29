Royal Bank of Canada Has $128.21 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,273 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $128,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

