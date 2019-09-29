Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $73,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,462,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,502,000 after buying an additional 204,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,610,000 after buying an additional 382,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,075,000 after buying an additional 256,118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,231,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,013,000 after buying an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,389,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,505,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. 454,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

