Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $3.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NYSE NBR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,037,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

