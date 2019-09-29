Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $79,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. 270,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

