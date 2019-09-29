Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,161 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $103,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after buying an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,960,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,768,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,115,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,160,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

