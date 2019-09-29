Rubies (RBIES) Trading 46.6% Lower This Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Rubies has a market cap of $56,890.00 and $245.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.