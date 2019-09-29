Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 719,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

RUSHA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $4,726,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

