Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.82. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $63,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

