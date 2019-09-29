Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $86,000 Holdings in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gravity were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Gravity by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

GRVY stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 100,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -1.71. Gravity Co., LTD. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.67 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 14.06%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

