Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $102,000 Position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

