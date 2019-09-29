Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.92. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 18.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

