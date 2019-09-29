Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $24.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.