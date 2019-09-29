Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 452,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 469,839 shares of company stock valued at $13,445,759. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

