Saga (LON:SAGA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, September 20th. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Shares of SAGA opened at GBX 48.98 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Saga has a one year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.22%.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel bought 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

