Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,604. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

