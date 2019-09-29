Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce $57.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.24 million and the highest is $59.08 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $57.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $235.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.84 million to $238.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $246.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

BFS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.18. 35,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,522. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

