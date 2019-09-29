Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 305,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,371. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

