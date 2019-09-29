Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after buying an additional 1,167,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $19,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after buying an additional 436,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,836.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 406,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.52. 1,360,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, COO Conor Murphy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

