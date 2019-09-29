Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13,789.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Square were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Argus started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

