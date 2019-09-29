Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.79 Million Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1,518.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,678. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.