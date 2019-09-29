Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.13 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of LiveRamp worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LiveRamp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 735,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $44,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

