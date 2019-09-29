Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.64 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,682,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 14,587,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,149,459. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

