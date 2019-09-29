Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.07% of Perficient worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,199 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. 437,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

